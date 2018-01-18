Oman Air embraces MPL

Salim Ahmed

Oman Air, the national carrier for the Sultanate of Oman, has taken the initiative to embrace the Multi-Crew Pilot License Programme (MPL) in close coordination with the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) to issue the first Omani Pilot License.

The programme is designed and customized for Oman Air training in accordance with PACA rules and regulations pertaining to the approved Pilot Training. Oman Air has achieved an important milestone in 2016 when the state-of-the-art Oman Air Flight Training Centre (OAFTC) was inaugurated.