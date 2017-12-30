Oman Air Cargo holds its Second Cargo Awards 2017

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Oman Air Cargo, one of the leading air cargo carriers in the region, hosted its second Oman Air Cargo Awards. The event was held to recognize the outstanding achievements among the local cargo agencies, also to acknowledge the company’s close partnership with the Public-Private establishments.

At the event, Mohammed Al Musafir, Senior Vice President, Oman Air Cargo – Commercial, expressed his highest appreciation and gratitude to the partners for their confidence and loyalty to Oman Air. He then thanked the attendees for their constant support to the company.

“Oman Air will always be on track to achieve its goals and aspirations, along with becoming an industry standard-setting airline. The national carrier of Oman continues to extend full support and backing to its partnership network,” Al Musafir said.

Oman Air Cargo took the opportunity to thank its core staff for their relentless commitment, dedication, and eager attitude to achieve year-on- year success amid industry challenges and increased competition.

“Oman Air Cargo Awards” is a pan-Oman forum to recognize the success of the local Air cargo industry that operates in partnership with Oman Air cargo division.

As the airline looks to strengthen its presence in the market, the awards are a great testament to our partners who work so hard for our clients world-wide, also comes as part of continuous professional development.

Winners at the 2017 Oman Air Cargo Awards are as follows: “Agency of the Year”: National Travel & Tourism (NTT), “Highest Growth Year-on-Year”: Eagle Freight Express, “Highest Yield Return”: Reliance Freight Systems, “Partnership Appreciation”: Oman Air SATS, “Partnership Appreciation”: Directorate General of Customs – Royal Oman Police, “Partnership Appreciation”: Directorate General of Airport Security – Royal Oman Police.