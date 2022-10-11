Omaima Sohail took the best figures in T20 international cricket for Pakistan to help her side beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets ahead of the semifinals.

The 25-year-old recorded figures of 4-0-13-5 to help Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 112. In reply, Pakistan was forced to overcome a little blip later on in the innings through Aliyah Riaz and Nida Dar to secure their fifth win in six games.

After a rain delay, Sri Lanka chose to bat at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and got off to a lively start thanks to their captain Chamari Athapaththu. The left-handed batter smacked 41 runs off just 26 balls to put her side in command.

Her dismissal at the hands of Tuba Hassan triggered a collapse during which Omaima Sohail did her work, taking wickets of Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani and Malsha Shehani to put Pakistan in command at 78/8.

A late cameo by Oshadi Ranasinghe of 26 lifted Sri Lanka to 112 before they were bowled out in the 19th over.

Tuba Hassan (2) and Nida Dar also were among the wicket-takers with two run-outs accounting for other dismissals.

In reply, Pakistan got off to a decent start with Sidra Ameen (13) and Muneeba Ali (10) managing to take 28 runs off the total before a flurry of wickets left Pakistan in a precarious position of 4/51 and some way off the target.

The experienced Nida Dar (26) eased the pressure with a 45-run stand with Aliya Riaz (20) before Ayesha Naseem (16 off 5 balls) finished things off the in 19th over with two consecutive sixes.

Pakistan finishes its group matches with five wins out of six and second position on the table with their only defeat coming against Thailand. They bounced back emphatically with a win over India as they look to win their first Women’s Asia Cup.