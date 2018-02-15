Olympics: Wind causes Alpine chaos as slalom postponed

Pyeongchang

The alpine skiing programme at the Olympics was thrown into chaos on Wednesday with the postponement of a third event, the women’s slalom, because of strong winds.

“Due to the current weather situation, today’s slalom is postponed to Friday, February 16,” the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced.

The two legs of the slalom will be raced either side of the men’s super-G, at 10:00 am (0100 GMT) and 13:15.

Strong winds buffeted the Rainbow course in Yongpyong, forcing organisers to delay the start then call it off altogether.

It means another delay for defending slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin’s opening appearance in South Korea, the American star having seen the giant slalom postponed on Monday. The GS was rescheduled for Thursday, with the two legs to be raced either side of the men’s downhill. The blue riband downhill was also postponed Sunday because of high winds and an unfavourable weather forecast which saw the cancellation of Monday’s downhill training for the men’s combined event.

So far the only race to have gone ahead is the men’s combined on Tuesday, Austrian Marcel Hirscher winning his first Olympic gold on the Jeongseon course.

But that race was also disrupted. The downhill section of the combined was also affected by blustery winds, officials moving the start gate down to the start of the super-G. The so-called blue “wind line” was also used to reduce jumps by up to 15 metres.

Wednesday’s postponement meant disappointment for a good crowd that had gathered at the foot of a piste that links back into Yongpyong, South Korea’s oldest ski resort, dating back to 1975.—APP