Jamaica’s decorated Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has added another accolade to her resume by winning the 100m Gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Thompson-Herah was the only one from Jamaica’s “Big Three” women to show up at the Commonwealth Games. Originally named as a reserve, she stepped in after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew her name.

She holds the 100/200m sprint Golds at two consecutive Olympics but finished third in last month’s World Championship 100 final behind countrymates Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

That was all the motivation Elaine Thompson-Herah needed, storming to the gold at the Commonwealth Games after running a 10.95 seconds followed by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia while England’s Daryll Neita grabbed the bronze.

In the men’s final, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala powered to the title, putting the diasspointment of the World Championships behind him.

He looked impressive from start to finish to end with a time of 10.02 seconds followed by South Africa’s defending champion Akani Simbine with Yupun Abeykoon of Sri Lanka taking the bronze.

In other events, Scotland’s Eilish McColgan outlasted Kenyan Irene Cheptai in the 10,000m race to win the Gold in record time.

Her mother, Liz McColgan, also won the same title in 1986 and 1990 as well as the world title in 1991.

McColgan battled Cheptai for the lead throughout the race but eventually managed to distance herself over the last 150 meters, winning the race in 30 minutes 48.60 seconds.

Kenya’s Sheila Kiprotich took bronze after appearing to suffer an injury with more than a mile to go but limping to finish ahead of Uganda’s defending champion Stella Chesang.

In the Women’s Heptathlon, Katarina Johnson-Thompson of England, put the World Championships behind her, to retain her title ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor and England’s Jane O’Dowda.