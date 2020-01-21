OLX holds property expo with exhibitors

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace was able to attract more than 25,000 visitors during Pakistan’s most influential Real Estate event; The OLX Property Expo 2020 at Pak-China Friendship Center in Islamabad. During the two-day Expo, with the support of the titanium sponsors Eighteen and The Ice Mall, the visitors got a chance to browse through numerous real estate investment options, national and international, presented by more than 50 Pakistani and overseas exhibitors.

International exhibitors including Driven Properties and Aremas exhibited investment opportunities in Cyprus, Turkey, Greece and even Canada, while national exhibitors like Eighteen showcased their project that introduced international standard of living within Pakistan. The event not only offered the best property options but also presented a complete lifestyle, with options for home financing, home decor and much more.

The event attendees were entertained by the musical performance from various bands including a Qawali Night, also a fun activity area was also established with food court, mini-golf and kids play area. The CEO of OLX Pakistan, Bilal Bajwa said, “OLX is Pakistan’s No.1 marketplace, we are already No.1 in the world of online but we also wanted connect people on offline platforms as well.