Staff Reporter

Karachi

OLX, Pakistan’s No.1 marketplace for buying and selling of pre-loved items, with more than Rs20 billion worth of goods being exchanged every month, has joined hands with Edhi Foundation for an innovative Ramadan welfare appeal, ‘Sellfare se Welfare’.

According to Neilsen, a global research agency – an estimate of Rs140 Billion worth of used goods are stored in Pakistani household.

OLX and Edhi Foundation through this campaign ‘Sellfare se Welfare’ are giving OLX users an exclusive opportunity to donate their pre-loved electronics, furniture, toys and other things to Edhi Foundation. The users canpost an ad on OLX with a price of Rs.786 and add ’Ramadan 2019’ in the title to differentiate the ad from the normal buy-sell ones. OLX will sell these goods and donate the resulting money to Edhi Foundation, one of the biggest charitable organizations of Pakistan. Talking about the campaign, Ammar Hassan, Head of Marketing at OLX said, “OLX is bridging the affordability gap in the society where people can buy as good as new items at a great price. This Ramadan we want to celebrate the joy of sharing in this new sharing economy that we are creating.”