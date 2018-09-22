Oltmans steps down as head coach of Pak hockey team

Karachi

Pakistan hockey coach Roelant Oltmans on Saturday, resigned from his position as head coach of the team. In his letter to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Oltmans said, “I’m responsible for the performance and results of the team.”

“I feel that the circumstances at present do not create an environment where we can get the best out of the team,” he added. The Dutchman further added, “I don’t think the PHF has the possibility to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view.” Oltmans was appointed as head coach of the hockey team in January this year for a term of two years.

The Pakistan hockey team had a dismal campaign during the Hockey Champions Trophy 2018, where they finished last among the six countries that participated in the tournament. Moreover, the team finished seventh at the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.—APP

