OLMT offers jobs to 250 TEVTA diploma engineers

Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) offers jobs to 250 TEVTA trained diploma engineers after an extensive three day recruitment process.

Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique while talking to a group of selected students, said that selection of our students was not only a proof of employers’ confidence in Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) training but also a significant step towards realization of new TEVTA vision aimed at providing economic opportunities to its students after completion of their studies.

He said that a similar recruitment process took place at Government College of Technology (GCT) Multan last week by Proctor and Gamble in which tests and interviews of diploma engineers of Electrical and Electronics technologies were held in two phases.

Ali said that recruitment of our students by organizations of repute was a testimony of confidence in quality education and training being provided by Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority for which credit goes to its teachers. TEVTA values their contribution in making its students a sought after commodity in job market.

Earlier, on receipt of demand from OLMT for diploma of Associate Engineer (DAE) holders in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation Technologies, Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority identified eligible students as per required qualifications and skill-set. Students from GCTs of Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Narowal, Pindi Bhattian and Sangla Hill, including female students, appeared for test and interviews conducted by OLMT interview panel for three days in a row.

The interview panel headed by Mr. GUOKAIYONG Deputy General Manager OLMT and a team of experts carried out the selection process. As many as three interview panels conducted the tests and interviews for three consecutive days in which 500 Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority students appeared before the selection panel, out of which 250 were selected for job in Orange Line Metro Train.