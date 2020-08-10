Ollie Robinson included, Stokes to miss rest of series Pakistan didn’t took Woakes batting into consideration: Michael Holding

Islamabad

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding believes Pakistan did not took England all-rounder Chris Woakes batting into consideration which allowed the latter to settle down and dominate, during the second innings of the first Test in Manchester. A 139-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Woakes powered England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday. Woakes joined Buttler at the crease with England having slumped to 117-5 and seemingly heading towards defeat in their pursuit of a daunting 277-run target.

Holding said Pakistan did not bowl enough short balls, at Woakes, which allowed the latter to settle down and dominate. “I don’t think Pakistan took Woakes’ batting into consideration while analysing England’s batsmen. If they would have watched his batting, they would know that Woakes loves the ball outside his off-stump,” Holding said on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“He got hit on his head in the first innings and they saw that he was not playing the short ball well but yet they did not bowl too many short balls. By the time they started doing it, the ball was soft and the bowlers were weary,” he said. He also praised Woakes and Buttler for their scintillating partnership, which turned the match on its head. “Nevertheless, you have to give it to Woakes and Buttler because they put up a partnership of 139 runs and that pretty much took the game away from Pakistan,” he said.

England star Ben Stokes will miss the concluding two Tests against Pakistan for family reasons, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Sunday.

Stokes’s father Ged was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg two days before Christmas last year with a serious illness while following his son’s progress with the England cricket team during their tour of South Africa.

Ged Stokes, a former New Zealand rugby league international, underwent three operations and spent 37 days in hospital, with his conditions initially described as “critical” before it stabilised.

He has since continued his recovery in New Zealand. Despite his father’s health problems, Stokes was named player of the series in England’s 3-1 Test series win over South Africa.

– ‘Strong and stubborn’ – Stokes, however, spent time at Ged’s beside when England returned to Johannesburg for the fourth Test at the Wanderers.

He later posted a picture of his father leaving hospital, praising him as “strong and stubborn”. “Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand,” said an ECB statement issued Sunday. “He will miss England’s two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl (starting) on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family’s privacy at this time.”

Outstanding all-rounder Stokes played in the England side that beat Pakistan by three wickets at Old Trafford on Saturday to go 1-0 up in three-match series.

The England vice-captain has been an ever present in the side this season and led the team in Joe Root’s absence during the series opener against the West Indies last month—a match regular skipper Root missed to attend the birth of his second child.

Although born in Christchurch on the South Island of New Zealand, Stokes came to England as a 12-year-old when his father Ged got a job coaching the Workington rugby league club and grew up in the nearby West Cumbrian town of Cockermouth.

Ged and his wife Deb, Stokes’s mother, have since returned to New Zealand.

After impressing in youth cricket, Ben Stokes, now aged 29, made his name in the first-class game with Durham.

At international level, he established himself as a leading all-rounder, starring against his native New Zealand during England’s dramatic Super Over win in last year’s World Cup final at Lord’s. A quad injury has seen paceman Stokes largely deployed as a specialist batsman in recent matches.

He did not bowl at all during England’s series-clinching win over the West Indies at Old Trafford last month and sent down just four overs, albeit for a return of 2-11, in the Pakistan opener at the Manchester ground.—APP