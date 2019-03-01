Olive branch: Pak-India Dosti bus leaves for New Dehli

Pak-India Dosti bus, carrying 16 passengers, left for New Dehli from Wagha border on Friday.

As per details, following custom and immigration clearance at the border, passengers departed for India.

Dosti bus runs three days per week between Pakistan and India.

The departure of Dosti bus from Lahore today was another effort of Pakistan to keep the doors of peace opened.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan will also release captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman today as a goodwill gesture in order to de-escalate soaring tensions with New Delhi.

The big announcement was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a joint session of parliament.—INP

