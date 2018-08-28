Older people’s number to be treble by 2050

Chief Cooperating Officer (CCO), Inter-Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Keenjhar Nazeer has said that the number of older people who need care will be nearly treble globally by 2050.

Speaking in an event on Monday, she said that currently 101 million people require care and warned that the figure may rise to 277 million. She said that more than 35 million people live with dementia across the world. —APP

