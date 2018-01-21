Old wires in city markets to be replaced soon: IESCO

Rawalpindi

Worn out Electric wires in various city markets will soon be replaced while complaints about load management in Industrial area Rawat are being addressed, said Chief Executive Officer IESCO Basit Zaman here.

Talking to APP, he said there is no load shedding in the region while new feeder would be installed in industrial zone to help overcome load problem.

To promote green energy, work on Net metering is underway and this facility would be available for domestic and commercial users, he added.

The CEO said old wires would be replaced in Raja bazaar, Saddar and old city markets, adding new commercial meters are being issued to traders on priority.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 16:00pm Scheme-I feeder, 09:00am to 15:00pm F-6/2, P.M Sectret, C.B.R, P.M Staff Colony, Bule Area, O.G.D.C, Q.Azam Colony feeders, 09:00am to 16:00pm Adyala Road, Jhawara, Allama Iqbal, Azizabad, G.H.Q, Cantt, Lalkurti feeders, 09:00am to 18:00pm Mari Time feeders, 09:00am to 14:00pm Park View, AOWHS/DHA-1, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Morgah, Pindi Board, Walayat Complex, Ex. Layer Colony, Fauji Foundation feeders and surrounding areas.—APP