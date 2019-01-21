Old man killed, five other sustained burn injuries

Gas explosions

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

An old man was killed while five other sustained burnt injuries following gas explosions in different localities here on Monday. Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and carried out rescue operation. Spokesman Rescue 1122 Farooq Butt said a gas explosion occurred suddenly in a marriage hall in Mohallah Dhoke Gujran Bhatta chowk.

Due to blast five laborers identified as, Qaqas Mustafa, Jameel, Wajid Ali, Sher Muhammad and Muhammad Pervez sustained injuries and shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH). In another incident, a gas blast occurred in a house of People’s colony, in result, an old man namely Muhammad Razzak -70 died after being injured. His body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for postmortem.

Rescue-1122 advised the residents to properly switch off gas appliances before going to bed to avoid risks of any accident. District Emergency Officer (DEO), Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi dr Abdul Rehman said people should ensure that the room heaters was properly switched off and the gas valve was closed before going to bed to avoid leakage.

Share on: WhatsApp