Old man killed by police in limits of Saddar Barooni

Rawalpindi

An old man was killed by police in a raid against the drug addicts at Dhoke Lal Shah in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station here.

According to details, a team of Police Station (PS) Civil Line headed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Raja Adil carried out a raid on drug addicts who were sitting in a ground at Dhoke Lal Shah.

The cops including ASI were in civvies, the drug addicts scuffled with police party on which Raja Adil started aerial firing.

ASI captured Saeen Taj and started beating him with kicks and punches along with three constables that led to his instant death.

After committing crime, the police party escaped from the scene in a private vehicle. The locals moved Saeen Taj to DHQ Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Saeen Taj is said to be father of Raja Mazhar, the private secretary of Chairman Union Council (UC)- 42. Meanwhile, scores of relatives and area people staged a protest demonstration against police by blocking Adiala Road.

DSP Civil Line Circle Syed Kazim Naqvi, when contacted said inquiry would be initiated against police officials.—APP