Old fare restored on public protest

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Commissioner Hazara Division Muhammad Akbar Khan taking notice of increase of fares of local transport and clashes between transporters and passengers has withdrawn the notification of Secretary Regional Transport Authority and previous rates for the city were restored.

A meeting was held in the office of Commissioner on Friday which was attended by the Secretary RTA, representatives of press, officials of police and district administration and it was decided that rates increased by the transport authority were unjustified as 90pc Suzuki’s and vehicles are using CNG and no rates of CNG is increased by

Commissioner directed the traffic police and transport authorities officials to forcefully implement the orders and no one be allowed to charge higher fares as old tariff is restored. Commissioner questioned the role of secretary RTA and declared his action unwarranted as he has not taken into confidence the all stake holders. Previous rates was Rs10 which was increased to Rs14 and Rs15.