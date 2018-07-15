Old faces can’t hoodwink masses by attaching “new labels on old bottles”: Siraj

KARACHI : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq has said that by attaching “new labels on old bottles, the old faces can no longer hoodwink the masses and they will suffer a defeat this time around.

In an interaction with media in Karachi on Sunday, Sirajul Haq while commenting on statement of chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that his father Asif Ali Zardari would be the next prime minister, said there is no restriction on having such dreams.

He said that there are many such people who dreamt of being a prime minister.

The JI Ameer asserted that like Turkey, liberalism and secularism will be trounced on July 25.

Siraj suggested the caretaker government not to become party to any matter and that interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk should remain neutral.

He said he desired that media should be independent and decisions shouldn’t be taken behind closed doors.

The Ameer JI said that Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal (MMA), an alliance of major religio-political parties, after coming into power will turn Pakistan into a clean and green country.

