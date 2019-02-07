Old enmity claims life of 70-year man

Bajaur

Armed man gunned a 70-year-old person over old enmity and escaped the scene here on Thursday. Police said that incident took place in Meena Bazaar, tehsil Warh Mamond of Bajaur where an accused over old rivalry gunned down Aasmar 70. Meanwhile, in Hangu, at least one person died and two others critically injured when a car hit a tree here on Thursday. Police said that due to over speeding, a car got out of control of driver and it hit a tree by roadside in Barh Abbas Khel area of Hangu.—INP

