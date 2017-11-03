Old disabled woman burnt to death

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

A 60-year-old disabled woman was burnt to death in her house in village Jahad Amirewala last night. According to police source, deceased Naziran Bibi was alone in the house and due to cold weather she burnt charcoal in her room and slept all alone but after sometime the fire engulfed the whole room as a result of which she sustained serious burns and died before anyone could come to her rescue and provide medical aid to her. The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue for legal formalities and started investigating.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old girl was killed on-the-spot when she was hit by a recklessly driven tractor trolley in Sukheke Mandi. The deceased Mubeen Fatima daughter of Noor Muhammad was attempting to cross the road when the mishap took place.