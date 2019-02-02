Old age always 15 winters away!

Birthday, which was a matter of nominal enjoyment for me during childhood and turned absolutely irrelevant on early adulthood, has now become a special day for me; but special in my own terms, not that of the society’s. As a year passes by with brisk rate of hair fall; far from turning depressed, I feel proud of my greying hair as well as balding scalp enjoying the natural beauty of increasing years! The exuberance which I possessed in my 20-s seems to have no end on late 40-s also psychologically as well as physically! The distance which I used to cover by walking in 34 minutes almost two decades ago take not a single minute more today also! As far as registering protest through words is concerned, not an iota of enthusiasm has got lost with my own heart doing all the talking without mortgaging my mindset to the “mainstream” by drawing inspiration from John Mason’s “You were born an original. Don’t die a copy”.

And my jumping running to playing hide and seek with kids gain an extra boost with George Bernard Shaw’s “We don’t stop playing because we grow old. We grow old because we stop playing”! Also right from the blue sky to our neighbouring flowing Ganga, the little baby to the wrinkled senior citizen — I succeed in appreciating the beauty of all invoking Franz Kafka’s assertion “Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old”. Ending with Bernard Baruch’s claim “To me old age is 15 years older than I am”. Yes the feeling of vitality which I had in my 18th year remained constant on 33rd with the status quo being maintained in my 48th winter also! Let this Baruch spirit keep on egging me in my 63rd and 78th Birthday also!

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

