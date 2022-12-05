Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan stated that 70 million dollars bilateral trade between Oklahoma and Pakistan is far below the actual potential and carried a huge scope to be enhanced manifolds.

Addressing a ceremony in Oklahoma organized by Pakistani diaspora, he said that the vision of Governor Kevin Stitt and the priorities of the Government of Pakistan made the two sides natural allies in the economic sphere.

He said mining, oil and gas, extractive industry, agriculture, energy and infrastructure development, all provided solid foundations to enter into a robust and a win-win partnership.

Urging Oklahoma’s business community and the diaspora, the Ambassador highlighted healthcare, health-tech, medical transcription and billing, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals as the critical areas where there existed huge opportunities for making timely and productive investment. The event was addressed by Governor Oklahoma John Kevin Stitt and attended by US officials, businessmen, entrepreneurs, professionals and a large number of Pakistani diaspora including members of Association of Pakistani Descent Physicians of North America.

Earlier, during his meeting with Governor John Kevin Stitt, the Ambassador discussed way forward in strengthening Pak-Oklahoma economic partnership especially in mutually beneficial priority areas including clean energy projects.

The Ambassador said that the recent floods in Pakistan and the generous assistance not only by the US administration but by the US citizens have once again proved the inherent strengths of Pak-US partnership.

He said the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase of post-flood era has opened up new vistas for support and investment from the business community of Oklahoma to reap the benefits of not only a market of over 220 people but also a vast neighborhood comprising of East and Central Asia, Middle East and Africa.—INP