OKC hails UN rights Chief’s statement on IIOJK situation

Geneva

The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in which she expressed serious concern over the grave human rights violation being perpetrated by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Michelle Bachelet in her inaugural statement at the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Monday stated that in IIOJK, incidents of military and police violence against civilians continue including use of pellet guns. She said that the Indian Government’s August 5 moves followed by domicile laws were generating deep anxiety among the people across Jammu and Kashmir.

The OKC in a statement issued from Geneva said the organisation is following the 45th session of the UNHRC at Geneva, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, through its partner International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM).

The statement maintained that the OKC on regular basis keeps the Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) updated about the continued gross human rights abuses in IIOJK that are monitored by the OHCHR.—KMS