Oil tankers association announces nationwide strike from today

OGRA safety regulations

Staff Reporter

All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owner Association has announced a strike from today, ( Monday) according to which no tanker owner will participate in oil distribution throughout the country.

All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owner Association Chairman Shams Shahwani claimed that motorway police and traffic police officials have caused hurdles in their distribution process by implementing the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) safety regulations.

He told that oil was distributed through the same tankers in several parts of the country, but the owners are now being forced to spend Rs 10 lac on every tanker in the light of the new OGRA safety regulations.

The oil transporters have planned a strike for indefinite period following the strict policies of government, Shahwani stated.

He said, “85,000 tankers are used to supply oil throughout the country.”

It is worth mentioning that 12 oil tanker accidents occurred in the past month whereas the Ahmedpur Sharqia oil tanker inferno alone cost the lives of over 200 people.

Many of the injured are still under medical treatment.

The motorway and traffic police had decided to implement on OGRA safety rules after the dreadful incident.

Their strict screening has caused worries for the oil tanker owners.