Oil tanker accident

On December 21, there was an accident involving an oil tanker on IJP road, the mainstream road that segregates Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Due to huge body of tanker whole road was blocked which resulted in a massive traffic jam not just over the IJP road but also on the alternative routes due to heavy traffic. The situation caused immense trouble for the residents of two cities as it took more than 24 hours for authorities to clear the road.

It’s not just a single incident, accidents of this kind are a matter of routine in our country. Every other day we come to know that a road is blocked somewhere in the country due to a collision of truck or trailer. The foremost reason is the absence of appropriate penalties for defiance of traffic rules by drivers. Moreover, in such cases while accidents of heavy vehicles causes substantial hindrances to ongoing traffic, the administration of respected areas never makes any efforts to immediately resolve the issue due to which public has to suffer greatly. The Interior Minister is requested to order Police to give due importance to such matters.

FARHAT KHALID

Islamabad

