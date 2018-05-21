Oil seen strengthening towards $80 per barrel

London

Oil prices will continue strengthening towards $80 (Dh293.84) per barrel due to geopolitical uncertainties in the market, but rising US production is expected to counter efforts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to curb production and keep the market tight, experts said.

Global benchmark Brent was at $78.51 per barrel, down by 1 per cent, when markets closed on last Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate weighed in at $71.28 per barrel.

Oil prices are trading higher due to a production cut agreement between Opec and non-Opec members, healthy demand and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The decision by the US President Donald Trump to pull out of Iran nuclear deal also bolstered oil prices in the last few weeks.

“Oil prices have held firm on Friday, continuing the momentum from the geopolitical uncertainties in the market,” said Mihir Kapadia, CEO and founder of Sun Global Investments in London. “There is uncertainty lingering as US production is expected to continue to counter Opec’s effort at curbing production and holding the market tight.”

The post-Iran deal suspension period has boosted Brent to three-and-half-year highs of around $80. Overall, oil prices are up 18 per cent this year.—Agencies