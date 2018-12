Houston

Oil prices decreased during the last week ending Dec. 14 amid weak world stock market and the fear of slow global economic growth. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery decreased 2.7 percent, and Brent crude for January delivery decreased 2.3 percent. In the previous week ending Dec. 7, WTI increased 3.3 percent, while Brent crude increased 5 percent.—Xinhua

Share on: WhatsApp