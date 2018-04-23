Oil output cuts succeeded but future cloudy

Abu Dhabi

Opec and non-Opec member countries have fulfilled their vision by cutting production to support oil prices, an energy expert from S&P Global Platts said in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“The oil price today is significantly higher than what it was thought a year ago and what it indicates is that Opec and non-Opec production cuts have fulfilled a vision that Opec and Russia had when they came together almost two years ago [but] there is a danger of exceeding the vision, which is what people are talking about in the market right now,” said Dave Ernsberger, global head of energy pricing at S&P Global Platts.

He also said the current oil price rally is really an important existential question for the Opec-non-Opec collaboration.

“Does it persist past June? Does it persist past the end of the year? If it doesn’t, what is the messaging around that? Oil inventories are almost back to [a] five-year average,” he added. Oil prices are currently trading at three-year highs with Brent, the global benchmark.—Gulf News