Oil near two-year high

New York

Oil prices rose on Friday, nearing their highest levels in more than two years, supported by rising global demand and physical prices and continuing expectations that OPEC and other producing countries will extend a deal to cut output.

Global benchmark Brent futures traded up 18 cents at $60.79 a barrel at 11:17 a.m. EDT, after hitting a session high of $61.15. Brent has risen around 38 percent since its low in 2017 reached in June.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $54.57 a barrel, up 3 cents. WTI is around 30 percent above its 2017 low hit in June.

Brent was on track for a weekly rise of 0.4 percent and U.S. crude was headed for a 1 percent weekly rise.

“The market continues to find support from expectations that we’re going to see the cut extended and from robust demand,” said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets at the end of November to discuss further action after it agreed nearly a year ago with Russia and other producers to hold back 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil supply.

Russia said on Thursday the deal, due to expire in March, could be extended but a decision was not imminent. China’s roughly 9 million bpd of imports have surpassed those of the United States to top the world’s crude importer list.—Reuters