Oil mafia pushing country to artificial gas crisis: APCNGA

Nationwide protest if gas supply not resumed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Friday said that influential oil mafia is pushing the country towards an artificial gas crisis hurting tens of millions of people. A conspiracy has been hatched to destroy the CNG sector which would be countered, it said. Gas supply has been discontinued to the CNG sector and we will initiate countrywide protests if supplies were not resumed till Monday, said the Central Chairman of APCNGA Brig. Iftikhar Ahmed (Retd).

In a statement issued here today, Brig. Iftikhar Ahmed said that the influential oil mafia targeted CNG stations in the southern part of the country and now it is after the CNG sector in the North. CNG business is being destroyed with the help of SNGPL as the CNG stations have been closed for fifteen days, he said. The leader of the CNG station said that country was intentionally pushed to the gas crisis to profit mafia while the fact-finding committee formed to probe the matter was also influenced by that mafia.

The probing officials gave a clean chit to all the officials concerned therefore we reject its findings and demand another investigation so that an action could be taken against those responsible for the crisis.

He said that CNG is a Rs450 billion industry which pays the highest tariff for gas and pay for RLNG in advance but it is being targeted for ulterior motives. Brig. Iftikhar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to lure foreign investors while the CNG industry is being devastated in his tenure which is sending a negative signal.

Share on: WhatsApp