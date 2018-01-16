Oil hovers below $70 highs

London

Oil hovered near a three-year high of $70 a barrel on Monday on signs that production cuts by OPEC and Russia are tightening supplies, but analysts warned of “red flags” due to surging U.S. production. International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were trading 3 cents lower at $69.84 by 1522 GMT, having risen above $70 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were up 22 cents at $64.52 a barrel.

Trading was relatively slow due to a national holiday in the United States. A production-cutting pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers has given a strong tailwind to oil prices, with both benchmarks last week hitting levels not seen since December 2014.

Growing signs of a tightening market after a three-year rout have bolstered confidence among traders and analysts that prices can be sustained near current levels. Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Monday raised its 2018 Brent price forecast to $64 a barrel from $56, forecasting a deficit of 430,000 barrels per day (bpd) in oil production compared to demand this year.

Other factors, including political risk, have also supported crude. “Tighter fundamentals are (the) main driver to the rally in prices.—Reuters