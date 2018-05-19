Oil heads back toward $80

London

Benchmark oil contract Brent North Sea headed back toward $80 on Friday, while stock markets diverged and the dollar firmed.

Brent stood above $80 on Thursday for the first time in three-and-a-half years—as a perfect storm of issues fuels concerns about supplies, with some forecasting it could break $100 at some point.

Around 1015 GMT Friday, Brent stood at $79.71 per barrel, up 41 cents compared with Thursday’s close.

Share prices of most energy firms continued to profit from oil’s gains, while elsewhere traders kept track of high-level China-US trade talks.

Milan’s shares index was the biggest faller among leading markets in Europe—with Italy’s banks in particular dragged down by the prospect of the country being led by a coalition of far-right and anti-establishment parties.

Top European stock markets had meanwhile been propelled to heights Thursday by weakness in the pound and euro, which boosted share prices of exporters.

London’s FTSE 100 index closed at an all-time peak while the Paris CAC 40 ended at the highest level since 2007.

In trading Friday, London fell slightly, while Paris and Frankfurt rose.

“The FTSE 100 is drifting lower… coming off the back of yesterday’s record close,” noted Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG trading group.

“A distinct lack of major economic releases throughout the day shifts the focus onto residual geopolitical and economic factors, with rising bond yields and fears over a breakdown in US-Chinese trade talks proving a drag,” he added.

Brent and WTI, the other key oil contract, are up about one third from their 2018 lows seen in February with upward pressure coming from US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal as well as economic uncertainty in key producer Venezuela and an output cap by OPEC and Russia.

That comes on top of continued improvement in the global economy and ongoing unrest across the crude-rich Middle East region. Higher prices are boosting expectations for fatter profits for global energy giants, while increasing expectations of higher inflation. —AFP