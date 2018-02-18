Oil gains in weekly recovery

New York

Oil prices edged up on Friday as a rebound in the global equities market and a weak dollar supported crude’s recovery from last week’s slide.

Global stocks rallied for a sixth straight session to post their best week in more than two years. The dollar rose on the day but remained on track to post its biggest weekly loss in nine months. A weaker dollar can boost oil and other dollar-denominated commodities. I don’t want to underestimate what the dollar is doing. The weaker dollar has been extremely supportive to crude,” said Bill Baruch, president and founder of Blue Line Futures. Brent crude futures settled 51 cents (0.8 percent) higher at $64.84 per barrel, after touching eight-day highs.–APP