Oil falls on shock US stock builds, OPEC supply worries

New York

Oil benchmarks fell on Wednesday after an unexpected build in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories despite strong demand, and as traders weighed the possibility of an increase in OPEC crude output to cover any shortfalls in supply from Iran and Venezuela. U.S. crude inventories rose 5.8 million barrels last week, while gasoline stocks increased by 1.9 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said.

Both builds were unexpected, as a Reuters poll called for a drawdown in both figures as summer demand starts to heat up. Overall demand for refined products in the United States has kept refining activity buoyant, helping drain crude inventories in the world’s largest consuming nation. “A 5.8 million-barrel build is kind of like a slap in the face, where it’s like, ‘Where did this oil come from?’ And as you look through the numbers, it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “It is definitely a shock to the system.”

The increase in U.S. inventories came from a combination of reduced exports and rising imports; the latter is somewhat surprising, Flynn said, because Brent crude is currently trading at a $7 premium to U.S. crude <0#WTCLc1-LCOc1>, making exports more advantageous right now. Brent crude LCOc1 futures were trading $1.08, or 1.4 percent, lower at $78.45 a barrel as of 10:54 a.m. EDT (1454 GMT), while U.S. crude CLc1 lost 85 cents to $71.35 a barrel. Across the broader financial markets, investors dumped equities and other industrial commodities in favor of the Japanese yen, US and German government bonds and gold, as concern mounted that setbacks to U.S.-China trade talks would undermine increasingly fragile-looking world growth.—Reuters