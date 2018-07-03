Oil falls as market grapples with production increases

New York

Oil prices fell on Monday, reversing course from last week as supplies from Saudi Arabia and Russia rose while economic growth stumbled in Asia amid an escalating trade dispute with the United States.

Global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 fell $1.16 to $78.07 a barrel by 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), after earlier touching a session low of $77.89. U.S. light crude CLc1 dropped 28 cents to $73.87 a barrel.

The premium for U.S. crude for the front month compared with the second month CLc1-CLc2 widened to as much as $1.98 a barrel, the most since Aug. 20, 2014.The move indicates that the market expects supply shortages to be more severe in the short-term.

The move came after information provider Genscape said U.S. crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma had fallen in the week, traders said. Genscape said stockpiles at the Cushing delivery hub were down 3.2 million barrels in the week June 22, but rose slightly in the four following days to June 26.

Oil prices rose strongly last week, with the U.S. crude contract hitting its highest in 3-1/2 years at $74.46.

But a flurry of announcements over the weekend unsettled oil markets.

“There seems to be great uncertainty about how much oil will be added to the supply side of the market,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, referring to how much Saudi Arabia’s spare capacity will be able to offset shortages around the world. “How this really is going to play out seems to be up in the air.” U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had agreed to pump more oil, “maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels”.—Reuters

