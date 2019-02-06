Oil extends gains as rig count

London

Oil prices extended gains on Friday, as oil rigs operated by US energy firms declined sharply last week and strong job growth in the US in January lifted investors’ expectations on the demand side. US jobs data and signs that US sanctions on Venezuelan exports have helped tighten supply and to extend gains. Brent crude oil futures rose $1.91 a barrel, or 3.14%, to settle at $62.75 a barrel. The international benchmark notched a weekly gain of about 1.9%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures and ended the session at $55.26, up $1.47 a barrel or 2.73% and gained about 3% on the week.

The number of oil rigs in the US decreased by 15 to 847 in the week to February 1, marking the lowest level since May 2018, energy services company Baker Hughes reported on Friday.

As a key index to gauge future output, the US rig count fall offered a relief for the market clouded by fears of oversupply since late 2018. Oil prices received a boost from Wall Street after a surprisingly strong US job growth data fed demand for equities. —Agencies

