Oil drops as Wall Street slumps

New York

Oil prices slid more than 3 percent, following beleaguered equity markets lower, as US futures fell through $60 a barrel for the first time since December on renewed concerns about rising crude supplies.

Futures were on track for a sixth straight day of losses, wiping away the year’s gains in a string of high-volume trading sessions, pressured by stronger-than-expected supply figures and a surprising ramp-up of the North Sea Forties Pipeline, which shut earlier in the week.Oil services company Baker Hughes said total US onshore rigs rose by 26 to 791, highest since January 2017. Drillers have added rigs as oil prices rallied through mid-January to levels not seen in three years.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $2.28, or 3.7 percent, at $58.89 as of 1:23 p.m. EST (1823 GMT), lowest since Dec. 26.—AFP