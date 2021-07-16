‘Oil’ discovered during groundwater bore drilling in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Oil was reportedly discovered during groundwater bore drilling in an area of the federal capital, it emerged on Friday.

As residents of Sector H/I3 neighborhood learnt about it they started drilling bores at their homes for oil. Officials said that people had started selling the oil to brick kilns after pumping it out from the ground.

Taking action, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has sealed more than a dozen pumps in the area.

In a tweet, Shafqaat said that: “At the moment we have sealed over a dozen such pumps. Locals were selling the oil to brick kilns”.

He said that samples have been sent to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, adding that investigation is underway.