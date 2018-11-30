Oil, diesel prices cut by Rs2: Asad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government on Friday reduced the price of petroleum by Rs2 per litre, negating the proposed hike by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, addressing a press conference here, announced a decrease of Rs2 per litre in petrol and diesel prices.

Price of kerosene oil has been cut by Rs3 per litre, whereas light diesel oil price has been slashed by Rs5 per litre. Price of domestic gasoline has been decreased by Rs2 per litre, he said.

OGRA on Thursday had sought an increase of up to Rs10 in the prices of petroleum products. In a summary forwarded to the petroleum division, the authority had recommended an increase of Rs6.21 per litre in petrol prices, Rs2 per litre in diesel prices, Rs9.91 in kerosene oil prices and Rs7.79 in light diesel prices. The finance minister said the Petroleum Development Levy on petrol has been cut to Rs6.15 from Rs10, while the PDL on diesel has been reduced to Rs6.56 from Rs8.

