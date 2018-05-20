OIC’s realistic response

THE Extraordinary Summit of OIC, pertaining to violence against Palestinians by Israeli troops, convened by Turkey has not only discussed the latest developments relating to the Palestinian issue threadbare but its recommendations, as contained in the final communiqué, would surely go a long way in presenting a united stance on this critical and crucial issue and help safeguard rights and interests of people of Palestine. Pakistan, which was represented at the moot by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, also played a vital role in crystallizing thinking on the latest situation with Prime Minister calling for a multi-pronged and well considered response to Israeli violence.

There have been complaints among the Muslim Ummah that OIC usually remains dormant in the backdrop of extremely hostile environment for Muslims across the globe as they are being subjected to worst kind of discrimination and violence in the name of war against terror besides lack of global attention for resolution of the political dispute involving Muslims in different parts of the world. OIC’s response has been mute and mere rhetoric but Istanbul Communiqué is somewhat different in that it envisages some of the concrete measures vis-à-vis the issue of Palestine. Though no specific steps were identified but still the leaders declared their determination to take appropriate political, economic and other measures against countries which recognize Al-Quds as the capital of Israel or relocate their embassies thereto. OIC Secretariat has been mandated to prepare a set of recommendations on appropriate measures that can be implemented in this regard and hopefully the Secretariat would do it on a priority basis through a consultative process. The member states also agreed to pursue all available legal and diplomatic avenues to defend Palestinian national rights from all hostile and illegal actions from the United States or any other party, and to support decisions adopted recently by the Palestinian leadership to advance the Palestinian rights. It is also important that they decided that countries running for international posts seeking the OIC’s support for their candidature will be assessed based on their positions regarding the Palestine question, in particular on Jerusalem and this collective response would send right message to all. More important is the decision to take necessary measures to apply the economic restriction to countries, officials, parliaments, companies or individuals who recognize the annexation of Al-Quds by Israel, and follow the decision of the US Administration to move its embassy to Al-Quds al-Sharif, or deal with any measures related to the consecration of Israeli colonization of the occupied Palestinian. These recommendations have the potential to bring about a qualitative change in the situation but much depends on OIC Secretariat as to how it coordinates implementation amongst all member states. We would also urge the OIC to convene a similar moot on Occupied Kashmir where innocent people are massacred on a daily basis by Indian troops and adopt similar recommendations.

