OICD to provide CT scan, ultrasound facility free of cost: Prof. Saeed

Vice Chancellor, Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has announced that CT scan and ultrasound facility will be provided free of cost to all chest patients at Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases (OICD) while in ward patient facilities have also been improved, while addressing at the official

inauguration of ward renovation, CT scan machine and ultrasound facilities at Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases. Pro Vice Chancellors Prof. Zarnaz Wahid, Prof. Kardar Dawani, Prof. Nusrat Shah, Director OICD Prof. Faisal Fayyaz Zubair, Medical Superintendent Dow University Hospital Dr. Zahid Azam, Director Dow Institute of Radiology Nasreen Naz, Dr. Niaz Soomro, Dr. Saifullah Baig and others were also present.

Prof. Muhammad Saeed Qureshi said that Ojha Institute has been providing free treatment facility to chest patients from a long period of time. All X-ray and laboratory tests for TB patients are also free. Medicines and all other medical facilities are provided free of cost to all chest patients, said by Prof. M. Saeed Quraishy.

Director Dow Institute of Radiology, Dr. Nasreen Naz said CT scans were needed to diagnose any complications in patients with chest infections.

Therefore, this facility has been provided. Not only the CT scan of the admitted patients will be free but also the patients suspected to have TB in the OPD will also be scanned free of cost.

Director OICD, Faisal Fayyaz Zubairi said that ward facilities for inpatients have been improved and facilities for patients at OICD have been gradually increased which has resulted in hundreds of patients coming to OPD.

Earlier, Prof. Muhammad Saeed Qureshi unveiled the plaque of ward renovation and CT scan facility and inaugurated it by cutting the ribbon while Yasmeen Sami, head of Yasmeen Trust inaugurated the ultrasound facility by cutting the ribbon.