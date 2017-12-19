OIC workshop on women empowerment

Jeddah

The OIC workshop on enhancing the capacity of national institutions concerned with promoting women status and empowerment in OIC Member States kicked off at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah.It is held on 17 and 18 December 2017.

Amb. Hisham Yousef, Assistant SecretaryGeneral for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, delivered the speech of the OIC SecretaryGeneral, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen.He noted that the First Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in Development held in Turkey in November 2006 requested the preparation of an action plan for the advancement of women that the Second Ministerial Conference in Cairo adopted.

He added that the Fifth Conference decided to implement the action plan, review it and link it to the OIC program of action 2025 and sustainable development goals, pointing out that it was agreed to hold a meeting to discuss the obstacles facing the implementation of this plan.

Amb. Hisham indicated that as part of activating the partnership between the OIC General Secretariat and international organizations, the SecretaryGeneral signed in September a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Women’s Organization on the sidelines of the 72ndSession of the United Nations General Assembly.—PR