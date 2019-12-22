OIC voices concerns over anti-Muslim law, Babri mosque verdict in India

Observer Report

Riyadh

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has expressed concern over the wave of deadly protests in India against a newly-enacted anti-Muslim citizenship law and the controversial Babri Mosque verdict.

“The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India,” the world Muslim body said in a statement on Sunday.

“It expresses its concern over the recent developments pertaining to both the issue of citizenship rights and the Babri Masjid case,” the statement added.

OIC in its statement reiterated call to ensure the safety of the Muslim minority and the protection of Islamic holy places in India.

“The General Secretariat reaffirms the crucial importance of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination.”