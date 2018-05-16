OIC to promote films production

Dakar,

The preparatory senior officials meeting for the 11th session of the OIC Standing Committee on Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC) will submit to the ministerial meeting, which will be held tomorrow 15 May 2018, in Dakar, the Capital city of Senegal, 14 draft resolutions that serves the interest of the joint Islamic action in the areas of information and culture.

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, OIC Secretary General, said in his address, delivered on his behalf by Mrs. Mehla Ahmed Talebna, Director General for Cultural Affairs, that this session will discuss Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif issues related to information and culture, support COMIAC’s information action, launch the International Prize for Media Outlets and Journalists, and support the activities of joint Islamic information action institutions.

The Secretary General added that Culture and Information Ministers will also discuss the subject of devising an effective strategy for meeting the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah with regard to applying the cultural and educational contents and principles in the media. The Ministers will also look into a set of draft resolutions relating to general cultural affairs, protection and safeguarding of the international cultural and historical heritage of the Islamic civilization, and the promotion of cooperation among the Member States in cultural action and support of cultural development.

In the same connection, Dr. Al-Othaimeen underlined that information and culture and two important pillars of development and stability of countries and peoples. He also highlighted that in this context the theme of this session.