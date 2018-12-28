OIC to establish Int’l Center for interfaith harmony

Staff Reporter

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has decided to establish an ‘International Center’ for promotion of interfaith harmony, anti-terrorism strides and moderation with its headquarters in Pakistan.

The head office will be set up at the Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI). Accordingly, an agreement has reached between the OIC and Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI) in Rabat, capital of Morocco, said a message received here on Thursday.

Head of OIC’s Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Dr Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri and President IIUI Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Aldraiweesh signed the agreement.

As per the agreement, all expenses of the International Center would be borne by the organization and at the facility foreign as well as Pakistani experts and intellectuals would prepare literature against tendencies of extremism.

Share on: WhatsApp