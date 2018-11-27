OIC to discuss economic at 34th session of COMCEC

Observer Report

Jeddah

The Permanent Commission for Economic and Trade Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) is holding its 34th Session at Istanbul, Republic of Turkey, from 26-29 November 2018.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Othaimeen is expected to deliver a speech at the Ministerial Meeting in order to highlight the recent economic and trade developments of the Islamic world. He will also highlight the main achievements made by the General Secretariat in cooperation with the Member States during the current year vis-à-vis the implementation of Programs and Sukuk set up to enhance economic and trade partnership between the Member States.

The General Secretariat will submit a report to the 34th Session of COMCEC which details the main achievements of last year in the areas of agriculture, food security, rural development, manpower and productivity, Islamic intra-trade and investment, tourism development, cooperation in transportation, role of the private sector, progress on poverty alleviation, OIC infrastructure policy, regional integration and economic assistance.

Share on: WhatsApp