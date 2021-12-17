OIC summit: Three-day holiday announced in Islamabad, mobile services to not be suspended

ISLAMABAD – People in the federal capital will enjoy a three-day weekend from Saturday to Monday as there will be a public holiday on December 18 and 20 due and extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to take place on December 19.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat in a tweet said, “Coming Monday and Saturday will be local holiday in Islamabad for schools and private offices. Hiking trails in margalla will stay closed. Metro stations (Pak sect to Shaheed e milat sect) will stay closed till Monday”.

In another tweet, he said that the government offices will also remain closed on these three days. He also shared notification on its Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that mobile services will not be suspended during the OIC summit.

In a statement to the media, the interior minister stated that the “historic” OIC summit on Afghanistan will be held in Parliament, adding that security arrangements have been made with the assistance of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies.

The interior minister expressed regret for the inconvenience to be faced by people while entering and exiting the Red Zone as a result of the security arrangements.

