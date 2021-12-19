OIC summit expression of solidarity with Afghans: PM

Welcoming foreign delegations for the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation moot in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Satudray that the extraordinary session was an expression of solidarity with the Afghan people.

Pakistan is all set to host the OIC foreign ministers moot in Islamabad on Sunday. “I welcome delegations from OIC member states, observers, friends, partners and international organisations to Pakistan,” the premier wrote on his official Twitter handle.

