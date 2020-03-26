OIC strongly condemns suicide attack on a Sikh place of worship in Kabul

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the suicide attack on a Sikh Gurudwara Sahib (place of assembly and worship) in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which killed many civilians and wounded others. OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed his sincere condolences with the families of the victims and deepest solace and solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan, wishing the speedy recovery to the injured. Al-Othaimeenalsoasserted theOIC’s supporttotheAfghan government and its efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, stressing the OIC’s principled position, which strongly condemns terrorism and violent extremism in all its formsandmanifestations.—PR