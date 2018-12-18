OIC strongly condemns killing of innocent Kashmiris in IHK

AJK president denounces massacre of over 15 Kashmiris

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) where direct shooting at demonstrators in Pulwama region claimed the lives of a number of innocent citizens and injuries to others.

According to a press release on Monday, the OIC General Secretariat condemned this terrorist act and called upon the international community to play its role in order to reach a just and lasting solution to the conflict in Kashmir, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions adopted by the OIC and the UN Security Council, and fulfill the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The General Secretariat also expressed condolences to the families of the innocent victims who had lost their lives as a result of this wicked terrorist act and wished the wounded prompt recovery.

Meanwhile, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly denounced the abhorrent and ruthless killing of innocent people by the brutal Indian occupation forces including 15 youths in a village of Palwama district in Occupied Kashmir (IOK) during last two days. ‘India wants to frighten people of Occupied Kashmir and weaken their freedom sentiments, but she will never succeed in its evil designs. The latest wave of brutalities against the innocent people is nothing but a state sponsored terrorism,’ President Masood Khan said late Sunday while reacting over the cold blooded killing of over 15 people and wounding scores of others in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir.

