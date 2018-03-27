OIC strongly condemns Houthi firing ballistic missiles into Saudi territory

Observer Report

Riyadh

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed condemnation of Houthi militias launching ballistic missiles toward several cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the capital Riyadh. Secretary General Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen stressed that targeting Saudi cities with ballistic missiles is a hostile, criminal attitude and a conspiratorial attempt to destabilize the country and the region.

He underlined that the OIC remains fully committed to supporting Saudi measures to preserve the country’s security and stability, solidarizing with the Saudi leadership, government and people in their combat against obscurantist and terrorist forces.

In this vein, Dr. Al-Othaimeen commended the vigilance of Saudi air defense forces in intercepting and destroying these missiles before they could cause any damage to civil populated areas. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the victim of harmful fragments of the rocket brought down, praying for prompt recovery of those injured.

For the record, the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held an urgent meeting on 21 January 2018 in Jeddah, wherein was discussed the Iran-made ballistic missile fired by Houthi militias toward Riyadh, roundly condemned Iran-backed Houthi militia attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, describing them as evidence of the Houthis defiant attitude toward the international community and its decisions.